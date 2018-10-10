Fleetwood Town academy star Ryan Rydel signs first professional deal

He made his first-team debut for Fleetwood Town in Tuesday’s 2-0 Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Rochdale, and after his big night Ryan Rydel has signed his first professional contract.

The 17-year-old replaced Wes Burns in the second half against Dale as head coach Joey Barton continues to give Town’s academy talents a chance.

Rydel’s impressive form for Simon Wiles’ Under-18 side saw him named on the bench for the first team in the 1-0 defeat at Southend last month.

He did not feature that day, but after making his debut in the Checkatrade the left-sided player has committed his future to the club.

Rydel can play in midfield or defence and boss Barton is looking forward to watching the youngster develop.

He said: “Since I have been at the club I have only heard good things about Ryan.

“It is a very exciting day for him and his family, and the challenge for him now is to continue working hard and keep progressing as a footballer and into a man.

“I look forward to continuing to work with Ryan and watching his development at Fleetwood Town.”