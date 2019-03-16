Fleetwood Town 2 Plymouth 0:MATCH REPORT

Fleetwood Town kept their faint hopes of a late play-off charge alive with a 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle.

Second half goals from Jason Holt and Ash Hunter moved 10th-placed Town to within five points of sixth-placed Doncaster Rovers with eight games to go.

The defeat sees Argyle still looking over their shoulder, Derek Adams' men just three points above the drop zone.

There were chances galore at Highbury but neither Fleetwood Town or Plymouth Argyle could find a goal in the first half to brighten a grey day on the Fydle coast.

The whirling sea winds and torrential rain did not phase either side but it seemed neither had packed their shooting boots.

Fleetwood's Paddy Madden, Lewie Coyle and Ross Wallace all had chances with the man who felled Town at Home Park Freddie Ladapo testing Alex Cairns up the other end.

Graham Carey also tried his luck but there was no separating the two sides at the break.

Fleetwood upped the ante in the second half with Madden, Wes Burns and Ched Evans all going close.

But it was an unlikely man who got the opener with Holt scoring his first league goal for the club as he converted Madden's cross at the back stick int he 77th minute.

Town made it two just minutes later as Ash Hunter pounced on Burns' cross in the six yard box in the 80th minute just two minutes after coming off the bench.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Rydel (Husband, 65), Coyle, Eastham, Souttar, Burns, Sowerby, Holt, R Wallace (Hunter, 78), Evans, Madden (Nadesan, 78). Subs: P Jones, Biggins, Sheron, Baggley.

Plymouth: Macey, Riley, Sawyer, Songo'o (Ness, 60), Edwards, Sarcevic, Fox (Jones, 89), Carey, Lamerias (Taylor, 70), Canavan, Ladapo. Subs not used: Cooper, Ness, Taylor, Anderson, Jones, Smith-Brown, Wooton.