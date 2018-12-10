Date for Fleetwood Town's FA Cup clash with AFC Wimbledon revealed

Fleetwood Town's FA Cup third round clash with AFC Wimbledon will take place on January 5.

The clash was anticipated to be moved to the Sunday if Blackpool made it through to a third round clash with Arsenal.

Blackpool face a second round replay with Solihull Moors on December 18 and the winner will host Arsenal on Saturday January 5.

But the fixture will not be moved from the Saturday with the club confirming the FA Cup date as Saturday January 5.

Town were meant to play AFC Wimbledon away in the league on that weekend but that rearranged fixture is yet to be confirmed.