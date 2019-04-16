Barnsley launch formal complaint to EFL and FA over alleged tunnel incident at Oakwell involving Joey Barton and Daniel Stendel

Barnsley say they have lodged a formal complaint to both the English Football League and Football Association after an alleged incident involving Fleetwood Town head coach Joey Barton and Tykes boss Daniel Stendel.

Stendel reportedly needed emergency dental treatment after an alleged incident with Barton in the tunnel after the Tykes’ 4-2 win on Saturday.

The Gazette understands the medical treatment was due to Stendel's two front teeth being pushed back after he collided with a metal pole in the tunnel.

Stendel was captured on camera returning to work on Monday and Barnsley have confirmed they are assisting with the police investigation.

They posted the following statement: "Barnsley Football Club can confirm that it has lodged a formal complaint to both the English Football League and the Football Association. This is following an alleged incident at the conclusion of the match on Saturday 13 April, between Joey Barton and Daniel Stendel.

"The club is also currently working with the police and assisting with all enquiries regarding the incident.

"No further comment will be issued whilst police investigations are ongoing."

Joey Barton took training as usual this morning as Fleetwood Town say they still have not been contacted by South Yorkshire Police regarding the alleged tunnel incident at Barnsley.

South Yorkshire Police said their investigations are ongoing as they provided an update, saying: “South Yorkshire Police is continuing to investigate reports of an assault at Barnsley Football Club on the afternoon of Saturday 13 April.

The FA would not confirm if they had received a complaint but say they are liaising with South Yorkshire Police.

A spokesman said: "The FA is aware of an alleged incident involving Joey Barton; has received the referees report; is liaising with South Yorkshire Police and investigating accordingly."