Alex Cairns wants wins more than clean sheets at Fleetwood Town

He kept his seventh clean sheet of the season last weekend but for Fleetwood Town shot-stopper Alex Cairns the three points are what matter.

Cairns managed to keep Burton Albion at bay in horrendous conditions as Ched Evans’ penalty was enough to send Town up to 10th in League One.

It was Cairns’ third clean sheet in a row at Highbury, where Town are unbeaten in six games.

The 25-year-old says a solid foundation is key as his side bids to end a five-match losing run in away league matches at Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Cairns said: “Clean sheets and a good defence are the basis of any team but I’d pass my clean sheets if we won 2-1 any day of the week.

“I’d rather win games than keep a clean sheet if that was an option. I think it is more a case of getting the momentum of winning games.

“Clean sheets are a massive bonus for the back four and me but at the end of the day it is about the three points, not how you get them.”

Cairns has had a change in personnel in front of him in recent weeks.

Manager Joey Barton opted to start with a back three for the 2-0 defeat at Luton. But with club captain Craig Morgan struggling, he paired Nathan Sheron with Ash Eastham in the centre of a back four for the 1-0 win over the Brewers.

Cairns praised versatile 21-year-old Sheron. He said: “Nathan has come into the team and been absolutely brilliant. He has got a level head, takes everything on board from every player he can and has been an absolute professional.

“I think we have a very good, honest group who want to do well. That will only benefit us come the end of the season.”

Town are now facing five games in 15 days over the festive period and Cairns added: “I’ve always believed you have to take it one game at a time because you never know what is around the corner.

“It is a long, hard season, and if you are in and around it after Christmas you can start to think, ‘Wait a minute, we have a chance’.

“It is good not to get too carried away when you are winning games and not to get too low when you are losing.

“That is something I have learned very well at Fleetwood. I’ll look to use that experience to help us try and win more than we lose.”