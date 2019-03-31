Accrington Stanley 0 Fleetwood Town 1: Player ratings

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players from the 1-0 win at Accrington Stanley.

Alex Cairns 7

Barely anything to do but showed his leadership qualities. Deserved his clean sheet.

Wes Burns 8

A constant threat on the right wing. Defensively strong too, he is shining in that wing-back role.

Lewie Coyle 8

A solid performance in that right central defensive role. Switched over to the left at times in the second half and was solid.

Harry Souttar 8

I wrote the other week that one of the only things he was missing from his game was being a threat in the opposition box. Another box ticked. What a prospect Stoke have on their hands.

James Husband 7

Brought in to the back three to add balance. He did that in the first half but was more comfortable and made more of an impact in the left wing-back role.

Ryan Rydel 7

Some tough tackles from the youngster. A real introduction to men's football and he stood up to the challenge.

Jason Holt 7

A shame to see him stretchered off. Hopefully this is not the end of his season.

Jack Sowerby 7

Brought physical presence to the midfield but needs to bring more end product.

Ross Wallace 7

Set up Souttar for the goal and was always trying to spark Town.

Ched Evans 7

Dealt with the physicality of the clash well but should have done better with his chances.

Paddy Madden 7

At times a bit too scrappy when Accrington attempted to wind him up. Kept his head but could have done better with his chance.

Nathan Sheron on for Holt.

Holt was missed and Sheron needs to take the game by the scruff of the neck in future.

Eastham on for Rydel

Made an impact and calmed Town's defence when Accrington were throwing everything at them. Made a difference.

Nadesan on for R Wallace

Town needed his fresh legs but he should score his one on one opportunity.