Fleetwood Town due ready to represent Northern Ireland U21s in Euro 2023 qualifying

They are due to play Spain and Lithuania in their final games of U21 Euro 2023 Group C qualification.

High-flying Spain will make their way to Inver Park in Larne for a 1pm kick off before travelling to Lithuania next Tuesday, kicking off at 6pm UK time.

Baggley has earned his way into the U21s having made his way through the youth ranks for his country. He has played 18 times for the U17s, U18s and U19s, as well as having already played for the U21s.

Fleetwood Town midfielder Dylan Boyle.

Baggley made his Fleetwood debut in 2019 and played seven times for the Cod Army last season, notably scoring a stunner in Town’s final game of the seasona away at Bolton Wanderers, though they fell to defeat on the day.

Boyle departs Fleetwood for international duty having played 10 times in League One this season, his first of those being his debut, and is looking to eight international caps so far for Northern Ireland’s youth age groups.

John Schofield’s men have six points from their six games so far in qualfiying, winning two and losing four.

Their first opponents in Spain have already qualified from the group with a 100 per cent record and beat Northern Ireland 3-0 back in October.