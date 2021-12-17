Fleetwood Town defender's warning to team-mates going into Morecambe trip

But a revenge victory tomorrow at Morecambe, who have replaced Town in the bottom four, would be a massive step away from danger.

Back-to-back wins have lifted Fleetwood to 19th spot, two points above the Shrimps, but left-back Andrew warned: “We are still at the wrong end of the table, so it’s no time to relax. We still have to work as hard as we can.

“It’s a positive to get out of the bottom four after a few weeks but now we need to stay out. The aim is to go on an unbeaten run and try to climb the table.”

Fleetwood Town's Danny Andrew Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

It’s only four weeks since Morecambe won 2-1 at Highbury in Simon Grayson’s penultimate game in charge, Cole Stockton netting the winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time, but Andrew insists his side need no extra motivation up the coast.

“People will look and think it’s a six-pointer but the three points are massive in every game, whether you are at the top or the bottom,” he said.

“They beat us at our place and we want to return the favour. It was gutting to lose to a last-minute goal, particularly with the position we are in, but that was a month ago.”

So much has changed at Highbury since then and Andrew says the promotion of Stephen Crainey to interim head coach has been a factor.

He added: “It’s the same group of players but maybe we didn’t create our own luck earlier in the season, though we always felt we had it in us to win games. Crains has come in and done fantastic for us.”

On a personal level, this third season of his second Fleetwood stint has been a successful one for Andrew, an ever-present so far in their league campaign.

“I’ve played in every game except a couple of Papa John’s Trophy matches. It’s also the best return I’ve had in terms of goals and assists and we’re only in December,” he said.

When it was pointed out to the 30-year-old that he hadn’t added to that six-goal tally in his last eight games, Andrew joked: “Yes, we need to start winning more free-kicks further forward.”