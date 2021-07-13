Fleetwood Town defeat Port Vale in pre-season friendly with a difference

Midfielder Jordan Rossiter headed home Max Clark’s corner from the right for the only goal.

The winner came in the second ‘quarter’ of a two-hour game played in four periods of 30 minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Grayson gives instructions to James Hill during the Poolfoot Farm friendly with Port Vale

It was a good opportunity for fans to some new players right up close as the game took place at Town’s training ground.

The sun was out and there was a good showing of home support. The game started at breakneck speed, both sides having chances .

The first one of note fell to Fleetwood’s Chris Conn-Clarke after Aiden Stone in the Valiants goal spilled a long ball forward. The teenager chipped over the keeper but also beat the crossbar.

Vale answered back through David Amoo, who stung the hands of Billy Crellin from a tight angle, the Town stopper beating the ball away.

The Cod Army began to wrestle dominance, however. Danny Andrew’s bending cross found the run of Harrison Biggins, whose header beat the keeper but bounced clear off the foot of the post.

On the opposite flank, Shayden Morris got the better of his man to clip a ball over from right wing-back. Clark’s far-post header deflected off a defender and looped over the keeper but was cleared off the line.

Just before the end of the first quarter, Biggins’ lovely turn provided space to bend a shot which required a smart save.

Jamie Proctor headed over before Town made the breakthrough.

Clark’s corner from the right was delivered with pace and Rossiter stole a march on his man to glance home.

The game began to slow down as Town saw it through to the halfway point with their narrow lead.

A fully changed XI came on for the second half but it was Port Vale who had the best chance of the third quarter.

Devante Rodney checked inside from the left and struck his curling effort with power, which cannoned off the crossbar and out for a goal-kick.

Ged Garner and Jay Matete were catching the eye for the second-half XI, the former having a few efforts from range and looking crisp on the ball.

But as the game reached its final quarter, the visitors had more opportunities.

Rodney struck the post once more, this time from a tight angle down the right, and Leon Legge saw a goal disallowed seven minutes before the end.

The defender ghosted in at the far post from a free-kick to volley past Alex Cairns but the assistant referee raised his flag and Town held out for the victory.

Fleetwood Town first half: Crellin; Morris, Hill, Teale, Andrew, Clark; Rossiter, Biggins, Boyle; Conn-Clarke, McMillan.

Fleetwood Town second half: Cairns, Johnston, Thiam, Clarke, Holgate, Lane, Matete, Batty, Raffie, Baggley, Garner.

Fleetwood Town subs: Hayes, Wright.