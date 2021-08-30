Fleetwood Town confirm signing of Joe Garner following Cyprus departure
Fleetwood Town have confirmed the signing of striker Joe Garner on a free transfer.
The former League One player of the year recently became a free agent having left Apoel FC in Cyprus.
The 33-year-old has signed a two-year-deal at Highbury, having scored eight times in 11 games on the continent.
He has previous with with head coach Simon Grayson, playing under him at Preston North End where he helped fire the team to play-off success in 2015 scoring 27 times, with the Lilywhties staying in the Championship since.
He moved on from Deepdale to Scottish giants Rangers, where he scored seven times in his only season north of the border.
He made the switch south to Ipswich Town and scored 10 times in the second tier. Garner spent two-and-a-half years with Wigan Athletic before moving to Cyprus, his last stint in the North West.
Grayson's new man will wear the no.14 shirt at Fleetwood but has to compelte a compulsory isolation period having arrived back in England.