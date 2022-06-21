Fleetwood Town confirm signing of Brendan Wiredu from Colchester United

The 22-year-old has signed a three-year-deal at Highbury for an undisclosed six figure fee. Fleetwood have said that they had to fight off multiple League One and Championship clubs to secure Wiredu’s signature.

The mdifielder made 75 appearances whilst at Colchester, having joined from Charlton Athletic.

Speaking about the new signing, head coach Scott Brown said: “Brendan caught our eye early on in the window and we managed to fight off a lot of competition to get him through the door. He was our number one target for an area we felt we needed to strengthen so we are happy to get it over the line.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Fleetwood Town man Brendan Wiredu. Credit: FTFC.