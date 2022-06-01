Fleetwood Town confirm new two-year-deal for Danny Andrew amid Wycombe Wanderers links

Andrew was linked with a move to Wycombe Wanderers this summer but instead is here to stay on the Fylde coast, Fleetwood holding an option for an extra year in his contract.

The 31-year-old is in his second spell at Highbury, going into his sixth season in total as a Cod. He intially joined the club in 2014 but injuries hampered his two years at the club after joining from Macclesfield Town.

Since joining from Doncaster Rovers in 2019 Andrew has established himself as a key player at Highbury, whether that be at left back or at centre back.

Fleetwood Town defender Danny Andrew.

He was one of the standout performers last season in a poor season for Fleetwood, though his consistency and outstanding fitness set him apart from most, playing 43 times in all competitions.

He contributed at both ends of the pitch, netting six times often in spectacular fashion.

On his new deal, the set piece specialist said: “I’m delighted to have extended my stay here at Fleetwood, I’ve been here a long time and, with the new manager, will hopefully have a good season.