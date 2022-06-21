Fleetwood Town captain and former Rangers man Jordan Rossiter joins Joey Barton at Bristol Rovers

Rossiter joined the club in 2019, then under current Rovers boss Joey Barton, and had been an important player at Highbury since.

He signs a two-year-deal at the Memorial Stadium and speaking to the newly promoted side’s website, he said: “I’m buzzing to be here. I know a few of the lads already and the whole club is looking to kick on from last season’s brilliant promotion.”

Head coach Barton added: “We are delighted to welcome Jordan to Bristol Rovers. A player who I know very well, Jordan is a leader both on and off the pitch.

“His dynamic and combative style, combined with his excellent football ability, will strengthen us in our midfield area.

“I’m looking forward to working with Jordan again; he will be a superb addition to our group.”

Last season did not go the way the Town skipper would have wanted, he played just 10 times in the campaign as the Cod Army barely survived relegation.

Keen to still lead the team, Rossiter took to putting a substitutes kit on to warm up in, when not named on the subs bench, to be nearer the action and help guide his teammates through the games.