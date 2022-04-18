Fleetwood Town boss wants to see intensity at Gillingham
Stephen Crainey believes Fleetwood Town can take heart from Good Friday’s second-half performance as they return to action today.
The Cod Army travel to Gillingham for a huge clash at the wrong end of League One.
Town dropped into the relegation places following last Friday’s 3-2 home loss against play-off chasers Oxford United.
They had left themselves with a steep mountain to climb after conceding three times in the opening quarter of an hour at Highbury.
However, Ellis Harrison pulled a goal back with half-time approaching, after which Cian Hayes set up a tense final 35 minutes by scoring Town’s second.
A third goal was elusive, meaning that Crainey’s players now occupy the final relegation position.
They are one point from safety and face a Gillingham team sitting immediately above them them in the table.
Crainey is adamant his side will be fired up from the first whistle as they seek a win which would see them leapfrog their hosts and move out of the danger zone.
He insisted: “We need to show that intensity from the last hour of the game at Gillingham on Monday.
“We need to go to Gillingham and win, it’s as simple as that.
“We have to show that intensity from the first minute. We’ll do that and I’ll make sure of it.”
With Crewe Alexandra already relegated, Doncaster Rovers could effectively join them back in League Two this afternoon.
Defeat to Shrewsbury Town, coupled with a draw between Town and Gillingham, would leave them six points from safety with two games left – and a much worse goal difference.