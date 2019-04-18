Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton has issued a statement emphatically denying allegations of an assault involving Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel in the tunnel after Saturday's 4-2 defeat at Oakwell.

South Yorkshire Police arrested a man yesterday for a racially aggravated public order offence and racially aggravated assault in connection to the alleged altercation involving Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton and Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel.

That man has been bailed until May and police would neither confirm or deny whether that man was Barton but have issued an update on their investigation into an incident that saw Stendel reportedly needing emergency dental treatment in the wake of their 4-2 win on Saturday.

The police would not release an age of the man they arrested and bailed but they did confirm that the arrest relates to the alleged tunnel incident.

Barton, 36, took his press conference as normal ahead of tomorrow's home clash with Peterborough and will take training as normal today.

He issued the following statement: "With regards to the alleged incident on Saturday following our game against Barnsley, I emphatically deny the allegations made.

"Given this matter has not been formally close, it would be inappropriate for me to make any further comment."

Barton did not answer any questions on the alleged incident in the press conference.