Fleetwood Town boss has confidence in his players going into Portsmouth test

The Cod Army head to Fratton Park knowing a win and other results going their way could see them move five points clear of the League One relegation places.

Pompey, meanwhile, sit eight places above Crainey’s players, though the Town head coach maintains there isn’t much to separate anyone in the third tier.

Crainey said: “They’re a good side with top quality players but we feel as though we can hurt them in certain areas at the same time.

Fleetwood Town head coach Stephen Crainey (right) Picture: Alan Stanford/PRiME Media Images Limited

“If you turn up on the day then you’ve got half a chance on the day and it’s something we’re going to look to do on Saturday.

“They’ve got a bit of everything. They’re good on the ball, they can move it quickly, they have got players in the final third that can hurt you and they’re good on set plays.

“They’re a real threat but we’ve seen some weaknesses that we will be looking to exploit.

“It’s alright saying that but the players need to implement the game plan for that to happen.

“It’s going to be tough to do on Saturday but it’s one we’re really looking forward to.”

The trip to Portsmouth is the first in a run of games where Town meet sides with eyes on promotion.

After that is a trip to Wigan Athletic followed by matches against Ipswich Town and Sunderland.

If Town are to move further clear of the bottom four, Crainey admits it will be a squad effort but says he has players who will fight until the end.

He said: “Every game in football and in League One is an opportunity to get three points. Saturday is no different.

“We know it will be tough but if we apply ourselves in the right manner then I’m positive that the team we’re going to pick will be able to get the right result.

“Not just the starting XI, it’s a real squad effort here and we’re going to need people to come on and impact the game.

“That’s one thing that the group has done really well, the subs have made a great impact in the previous games.

“We’re going to need 14 players to get us over the line on Saturday.

“They never down tools, even in training. I see that every day.

“That’s what I try to install into the group, no matter what the scoreline is we keep going right until the end.

“If we keep that mentality we will be absolutely fine.”