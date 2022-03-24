Fleetwood Town boss counting on returning senior players ahead of League One run-in

Tom Clarke returned to the bench, as did Callum Camps, with Anthony Pilkington, Joe Garner and Ged Garner giving it the look of a proper bench.

Of late, Town have had two goalkeepers on their bench and have only been able to name six substitutes in total.

Crainey expects his returning cavalry to show their quality in the final eight games of the season.

Fleetwood Town defender Tom Clarke.

“They are going to be key for the run-in,” he said.

"Obviously we've had a lot of injuries so I'm hoping that with this little break we'll get some more players back and up to match speed as quickly as possible, so hopefully I've got a selection headache heading into Crewe Alexandra.”

The Fleetwood players are in training all week, despite there being an international break. Usually international breaks are a chance for players to get some time away from the training pitch but the Cod Army will train as normal as they look to avoid relegation.The Town head coach is not expecting a massive immediate impact from his returning crop but is thankful he’s had no further losses.

"I know from playing myself that it takes a few games to get up to speed, so we want them on the training pitch asap,” he said.

"It looks to be the case that we've got a clean bill of health out of Saturday’s game.

"We are confident of getting a few players back and it's going to help us for the run-in.”