Fleetwood Town attacker's confidence in their survival prospects

The Cod Army dropped into League One’s bottom four on Good Friday following their loss to Oxford United, coupled with Morecambe’s victory at Charlton Athletic and Gillingham’s draw at Cheltenham Town.

Stephen Crainey’s players occupy the final relegation berth and sit one point behind Gillingham, whom they play on Monday afternoon.

With Crewe Alexandra already relegated and Doncaster Rovers set to join them, a run of one win from the last 17 has left Town in a four-way fight with Morecambe, Gillingham and AFC Wimbledon for the remaining two positions.

Cian Hayes scored his first senior goal for Fleetwood Town in their Good Friday defeat

Hayes and his team-mates also have to play AFC Wimbledon this weekend, and though the youngster acknowledges the importance of the next two matches, he has every faith in his team-mates.

He said: “They’re the biggest games of the season.

“We need to give it all we’ve got and make sure we do everything in our power to get wins and push ourselves out of the relegation zone.

“The lads are still extremely confident we’re going to stay up.

“We know how good we are when we play on our day. If we’re able to play that way, I don’t think we’ll drop any points in the last few games.

“The intensity and how attacking we were (against Oxford), we’re going to create chances. It’s just about putting them away in the end.

“I believe in every one of the players, I believe in the staff, I believe the fans will help us through it and I’m sure that we’re going to be able to stay up at the end of the season.”

Friday’s 3-2 home defeat at least provided Hayes with one pleasant memory as he scored his first senior goal.

The 18-year-old got off the mark in his 25th appearance for the club as Town rallied after conceding three times in the first 15 minutes.

He said: “It’s an incredible moment for me, my family. It’s been amazing, I’ve been looking forward to this for so long.