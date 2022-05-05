Fleetwood Town are to release four first team players as their retained list is confirmed

Camps was one of four senior players not to be retained for the 2022/23 campaign, with some players being handed new deals or currently in talks over one.

Harrison Biggins, Kieran O’Hara, Anthony Pilkington and Camps were the four in the first team squad to depart Highbury.

Though Camps appeared to be the most established in the Town side, having spent the last two seasons as a key player on the Fylde coast since joining from Rochdale, it was Biggins who played the most games of the quartet with 37, even captaining the side.

Fleetwood Town midfielder Callum Camps during the final game of the season against Bolton Wanderers.

Pilkington played 28 times, whilst Camps made 34 appearances and goalkeeper O’Hara played four times, keeping one clean sheet.

With O’Hara a backup for the majority of his time at Fleetwood it may come as little surprise to see the former Burton man depart, so too with Pilkington as he is 33.

Camps however set Highbury alight early on in his Fleetwood career, scoring 10 times in his first 18 games including a couple of goal of the season contenders.

He has been a fixture in the middle of midfield both under Joey Barton and Simon Grayson, before Stephen Crainey was put in charge and continued to rely on him this campaign. Camps finished as Town’s top scorer in the league last season.