Fleetwood Town announce signing of Tom Clarke on free transfer

New Fleetwood Town defender Tom Clarke. Credit: FTFC.

Clarke has signed a one-year-deal at Highbury, though Fleetwood do hold an option to extend his contract until 2023.

The defender, who can play at centre back or at right back, is a seasoned pro in the Football League, winning promotion from League One on two occasions.

He once again links up with Simon Grayson with whom he won both promotions, having played under the Town head coach at both Huddersfield Town and Preston North End.

Clarke joins from Salford City, having played 30 times for the Ammies in League Two including helping them to win the EFL Trophy at Wembley.

He is a leader of men and renowned for his warrior-like approach to the game, with over 400 career games in the EFL.