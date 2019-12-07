Fleetwood's Lewie Coyle faces big career decision but first focuses on "brilliant" derby

Lewie Coyle believes that playing in Fylde coast derbies just keeps on getting better.

The full-back is in line to make his 100th appearance for Fleetwood Town against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road this afternoon.

“They’re brilliant. They get better every time,” said the 24-year-old, now in his third season at Highbury on loan from Leeds United.

“Excitement levels throughout the full squad are very high. Any derby game is one you want to be involved in and get the right result in.

“I’ve been involved the last couple of times away at their place, when we’ve been ahead and unfortunately gone on to lose.

“Hopefully we’ll put that right tomorrow and get the win.

“It’s always nice to be part of history, no matter on what scale. To go to Bloomfield Road and get the three points would be brilliant for this squad.

“I’m playing, in my opinion, some of my best football to date. Going forward I feel I’ve improved a hell of a lot.

“I’m racking up the assists now, which is nice to help the team.”

Coyle has been at Leeds for 15 years but will soon be looking for pastures new.

“In my opinion that ship’s sailed,” he explained. “I thoroughly enjoyed my time there but I’ve been away for two or three years. It’s about looking at the next stage of my career and where I’m going to be.

“They’ve come out recently saying they’ll be looking to sell me in January. The ins and outs of that I don’t know. I don’t get involved in all that stuff.

“I understand it is a business at the end of the day. I’m not naïve to that fact. I’m employed by Leeds United but I’ve come on loan to Fleetwood Town and played my games of football here. I understand that at some point me and Leeds United will part ways.

“That’s football. You get your head round it and crack on. All I can do is play football and the rest will take care of itself.

“At the end of the day, I’m here to do a job for Fleetwood Town. The echoes and noise in the background are out of my control.”

Having played a key role throughout his numerous loan spells at the club, Coyle is extremely thankful for his time at Fleetwood and would be interested in signing permanently.

“It’s something that I’d be massively open to but it’s something I’ll leave to the people that deal with that,” he says.

“I’ve absolutely loved my time at Fleetwood. I say it in every interview – they have given me a platform to kick on and propel my career, and have given me a chance to play games. I’ll be forever grateful to Fleetwood.

“The way this season’s going, it would be great to kick on and get a promotion with this club.

“We’ll have to see where it goes from there. I play my football and I’m a Fleetwood Town player as it stands.

“I play week in, week out when I can and give my all. That’s how it is.

“I feel the club is moving in the right direction. That’s evident in our results and the way we’re playing.

“Just being here on a day to day basis, I feel the club has come on in leaps and bounds from when I first came in for a number of reasons.

“I think we’re building something good here and it’s something that’s very exciting to be a part of.”