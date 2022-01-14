Fleetwood poised to sign Ipswich defender Toto Nsiala

The Gazette understands the move is due to be announced today, after the 29-year-old centre-back has completed a medical at Fleetwood

The DR Congo international will join Town on a permanent basis from their fellow League One side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Congo-born Toto Nsiala is no stranger to the North-West

Now in his fourth season at Portman Road, Nsiala has not featured in Ipswich’s last three games but has made 15 appearances this season, including the Tractor Boys’ 2-1 home win over Fleetwood in October.

With the deal likely to be confirmed this afternoon, Nsiala comes into contention for tomorrow’s visit of league leaders Rotherham United.

It is a homecoming of sorts for Nsiala, who was born in Kinshasa but spent much of his childhood in Liverpool and has played for several clubs in the North West.

He came through the youth ranks at Everton before joining Accrington Stanley, initially on loan.

He played under former Ipswich boss Paul Cook at Stanley and under current Stanley boss John Coleman at his next club Southport.

Moves followed to Grimsby Town, Hartlepool United and Shrewsbury Town.

He helped the Shrews to the League One play-off final under Paul Hurst in 2018, losing to Town’s next opponents Rotherham.

He followed Hurst to Ipswich that summer and has made 78 appearances, 22 of them in the Championship in his first season.

There was also a spell on loan at Bolton Wanderers in 2019-20.

Nsiala adds depth and experience to the Fleetwood defence following the sale of James Hill to AFC Bournemouth.

He becomes Town’s second signing in a week following the arrival of striker Ellis Harrison from Portsmouth.