Fleetwood matchwinner Shayden Morris delights boss Simon Grayson but is still 'learning his trade'.

After starting with four straight defeats in league and cup, the Cod Army looked to have thrown away two points when the Robins’ Alfie May cancelled out Darnell Johnson’s 80th-minute goal with three minutes left.

But Morris, who provided a constant threat in attack, pounced on a loose ball in the box to seal a 3-2 Highbury victory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shayden Morris turns to the jubilant Fleetwood fans to celebrate his winner against Cheltenham

And Grayson was full of praise for his lightning-quick midfielder, saying: “You saw on Tuesday (at Sheffield Wednesday) that we had to take him out of the team for the exact point that the temptation is there to play him every week.

“We brought him back today knowing he could affect the game.

Shayden is a young kid still learning his game and he’s been earmarked by the opposition, who are doubling up on him because he’s a key player and he’s got fantastic ability.

“He’s still learning his trade, still learning what he needs to do when he’s in possession of the ball, where he needs to run and how to get the ball to other people when he’s being double-marked.

“He has affected it, and today he got in the middle of the goal and pounced to get the winner which was great from his perspective and ours as well.”

Fleetwood fell behind to Callum Wright’s goal in the eighth minute but Tom Clarke levelled with a towering header from Danny Andrew’s corner.

Johnson looked to have won it late on, putting the Cod Army 2-1 ahead with an instinctive finish his godfather Emile Heskey would have gladly snapped up, then May hit Cheltenham’s second goal.

But, just when it seemed Grayson would have to be satisfied with a first point of the League One season, Morris reacted quickest when Callum Morton had been upended in the box and he fired in to seal a remarkable and joyful end to the game.