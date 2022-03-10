Fleetwood injuries pile up but Stephen Crainey won't accept excuses

Ellis Harrison put Fleetwood ahead in the 3-1 defeat at Sunderland on Tuesday but hobbled off before half-time, then Barry Baggley was also forced to leave the field on his first League One start of the season.

Head coach Crainey said: “Injuries are no excuse. We have 14 players injured but it's part and parcel of football.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetwood Town midfielder Barry Baggley during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Fleetwood Town at the Stadium Of Light, Sunderland, England on Tuesday 8 March 2022. Photo by Sam Fielding / PMi.

“We're disappointed to have so many injuries but we're not making any excuses at all.

“We have good young players who can come in and play at this level as they showed tonight. We'll keep our heads up and keep going.”

Fleetwood were further disrupted by the dismissal of centre-half Zak Jules, who was shown a second yellow card in the dying moments at the Stadium of Light.

Crainey added: “There was obviously a tussle in the outside channel and I thought it was 50/50, to be honest.

“It looked like a coming together, both players have fallen on the floor and it's gone against us.

“I thought the yellow card was harsh. Nothing’s going our way but we have to dust ourselves down and go again at Burton on Saturday again.”

Like Fleetwood, Burton have lost their last three games but have also conceded nine goals in their last two against Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford United.

Asked if any of his injured players could be available for the visit to the Brewers, Crainey said: “Nothing as yet but hopefully we'll get a clean bill of health after tonight's game. We'll get back at it in training and look forward to the Burton game.

“I believe every game in League One we can go and win. We go into the game with confidence and believing we can take the points.”