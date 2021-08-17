Fleetwood goalscorer Danny Andrew targets big week to kickstart season

The Imps, last season’s play-off finalists, hit back to seal a 2-1 victory with an 87th-minute penalty.

Attention now turns to Sheffield Wednesday, who are yet to concede after three matches this season and have taken four points from two League One games.

Danny Andrew is out establish himself as Fleetwood's first-choice dead-ball specialist

Town’s tough start gets no easier but Andrew is calling for a big week from his side.

Speaking to the club website after the Lincoln game, he said: “I’m disappointed with that result in the end, especially with how we played in the first half.

“It’s tough coming here and we’ve got to do a lot better to walk away with a minimum of a point once we’ve taken the lead.

“It’s difficult to tell what went wrong. They just had that little bit of edge in the second half and brought on a lad who came on and got on the ball (midfielder Hakeeb Adelakun). We just seemed to struggle to deal with it a little bit.

“We’ve not lost our belief in causing threats to teams but we’ve leaked a few goals due to sloppiness and that’s what we need to cut out.

“We just need to get together, regroup and hope to have a big week this week.”

Andrew caught the eye by bending a free-kick over the wall for a spectacular opening goal on 32 minutes.

The 30-year-old was a standout and was named in League One’s team of the day by the EFL.

Andrew has a history of scoring free-kicks for Fleetwood, including a memorable one against former club Doncaster Rovers, but he has had less set-piece responsibility of late.

The Cod Army’s number three was keen to step up again and prove he should be first choice for dead-ball situations.

Andrew added: “I was on and off free-kicks a lot last season and I thought this season I was going to try and cement my spot.

“So far I’ve scored two but it means nothing when you come away with nothing.

“I do practise them a lot, any set piece.

“Whenever it’s a set-piece going into the box, it’s a free chance to score in essence so I have been practising.

“It’s just frustrating that I’ve not managed to score on an afternoon when we’ve won.”