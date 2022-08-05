Fleetwood flyer Shayden Morris joins Aberdeen

The 20-year-old forward has joined the Scottish Premier League club on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee described by Fleetwood as “substantial”.

Morris joined the Fleetwood academy aged 15 and signed his first professional contract just over two years ago, making 41 senior appearances and scoring twice.

Morris said: I think I am exciting to watch, and I want to show the fans and the players what I can do.

Shayden Morris has left Fleetwood for Scotland

“I spoke to Shaun Rooney and Michael Devlin (Brown’s former Dons team-mate, who trained at Town this summer) at Fleetwood, and they told me it would be a good platform and a good league to show people what I can do.”

Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley revealed the deal includes “a decent sell-on which will ensure we benefit from his future success.”

The Town owner added: “We are building a model where the best young players join our Academy, play in our first team and are then sold to higher levels and Shayden is the latest example of this.”

Morris’ exit means that of the three players who formed Town's front line in last Saturday's season-opener at Port Vale, only one is available to face Plymouth Argyle at Highbury this weekend.