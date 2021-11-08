Fleetwood defender James Hill withdraws from England Under-21 squad

The 19-year-old was a surprise inclusion in Lee Carsley's 21-man squad for Thursday's European Championship qualifier against the Czech Republic at Burnley and the trip to Georgia on Tuesday next week.

The first Fleetwood player ever selected for England U21s, Hill only joined the U20s set-up this season, winning three caps to date.

James Hill must wait for his England Under-21 bow because of injury

He took over the England captain's armband and scored in last month's 5-0 win over the Czechs.

Hill described his promotion to the Under-21s last Friday as a dream come true, continuing an amazing rise in the game for the Bristol-born Fleetwood academy product.

Town head coach Simon Grayson, who has made Hill a regular in his starting side, said his call-up was thoroughly deserved.

Hill was in the wars in last Tuesday's League One defeat by Wigan Athletic but managed to complete the game.

Grayson said he would be assessed ahead of Saturday's FA Cup tie with Burton Albion but the teenager was not involved.

The FA confirmed on Monday afternoon that both Hill and Southampton’s Tino Livramento had withdrawn from the squad due to injury.

Their places are taken by VfB Stuttgart’s Clinton Mola and Leeds United’s Cody Drameh.