Fleetwood ‘Community Hero’ honoured with award for dedication to mental health support

The English Football League launched their ‘EFL Community Weekends’ initiative to congratulate the exceptional work that takes place in the community and ensures people’s amazing efforts don’t go unnoticed.

Sara Clarke, a Peer Support Co-ordinator for Acorn Recovery Projects, was amongst the four winners.

Sara earned her award by working with over a hundred people to improve their mental health. Every Tuesday, she holds a coffee morning for people in the community to get together and talk. Sara also makes house visits to check on people's wellbeing which has been a huge success.

On top of hosting group sessions, Sara has also helped people find jobs and developed their skills by giving them jobs on coffee mornings and has offered cooking classes for participants.

Fellow ‘Community Heroes’ Ali Bamber, Kevin Clarkson and Elizabeth Loftus, all earned their prizes through amazing work on the Fylde Coast.

Sara Clarke said: “I set up my community groups a couple of years ago and they have been very popular with the community.

“We do a lot of work with Fleetwood FC who support the groups amazingly. We have been on day trips to Skipton, Windermere, Southport and fish and chips down the lights at Blackpool. We have had some of those attending go on holiday together, meet up outside of group and go to each other’s houses for tea.”

John Hartley, Chief Executive Officer at Fleetwood Town FC, said: “We selected Sara as one of the four winners because of her commitment to help others, supporting through a range of mental health related services.”