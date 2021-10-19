Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson targets first back-to-back wins against Burton

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Brewers are in mixed form but stand eighth in the table, having beaten Morecambe 3-2 on Saturday.

Town go into the game after an impressive 3-0 win over Crewe Alexandra and will be looking to generate some winning momentum.

Fleetwood Town aim to build on their victory over Crewe when they face Burton on Tuesday

They are yet to win back to back league games this season and head coach Grayson said: “There are no easy games in this division. You only have to see the results week in and week out.

“Burton play in a certain manner, they’re good at set-pieces and we need to make sure that we rest up and get ready for the game.

“We go again and I want to try to get back to back wins at home.

“We have been playing well but it’s a different type of test, one we’re looking forward to after winning at the weekend.

“Last season they were really strong and went on a bit of a run to get out of trouble. They beat us quite convincingly (5-2) down there.

“We’ll do our preparation for the game and if we play like we can – passing the ball around well, defending well, being ruthless in both boxes – there’s no reason why we can’t win the game.”

The win on Saturday lifted Town to 19th but Grayson’s men are still only two points above the bottom four.

That is of no immediate concern to the 51-year-old, who says it is too early to read anything into the standings. He added: “We’ve never been concerned about the table because it’s still early on in the season.

“When you look at the fixtures we’ve had, we’ve had some really tough ones from the start of the season.

“We’ve played well, drawing at Highbury against Sunderland, drawing against MK Dons, drawing against Plymouth Argyle and losing close games against Lincoln City, Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth.

“It has been a tough start for us and there are a lot of injuries in there.

“You saw on Saturday what our numbers are like – Tom Clarke wasn’t available and one or two others as well. But we’ll get on with it and try to get back-to-back wins that see us move back up the table.”

There is a full programme of 12 League One games this evening.