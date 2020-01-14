Fleetwood boss Joey Barton says: No point screaming and shouting at players these days

Fleetwood Town head coach Joey Barton did not want to berate his players after their last-minute defeat against Burton Albion at the weekend.

Town had looked set for a share of the points before Ryan Edwards’ late winner.

Though Barton was frustrated to lose out, he feels it’s important to avoid losing his cool when talking to the players after the game.

He said: “I speak for all the staff and the players know how much the staff care about them.

“To go in and scream and shout empties it out of my system but what does it do for the players?

“You have to be pragmatic and have solutions for them.

“The days of a head coach being a screamer and shouter are long gone, I think.

“The young players now just don’t respond to that.

“With our group, they are incredibly disappointed because the team never give up, they never, ever, roll over and let a team steamroller them.

“Today they kept scrapping and fighting for each other. Our belief as a coaching unit is that that will take us a long way.

“There’s no point sulking and we have to be much better.”

Barton admitted that he had been the type to shout and bawl at his side – but only on an occasional basis.

Instead, he feels that his squad have now taken control of their own standards.

“Occasionally I’m a ranter and a raver but not today,” he said.

“We are beyond that stage with our group.

“You do occasionally have to raise your voice because that’s the nature of football but it has to come from within.

“It’s all very well the coaches raising the intensity but it means nothing if the players don’t carry that out.

“We’re disappointed but we’re building and have to go through these processes.

“It’s very difficult to build a winning, consistent team.

“We are going to have many moments when the fabric and culture of our team are tested and our belief is it should stand up to that test if we are doing the right things.”

The 1-0 defeat continued Town’s poor away form, having won three from 11 in the league this season.

Barton wants his players to grab a chance of promotion that is still very much in their own hands.

He said: “We want to mount a serious promotion challenge this year but we are ahead of where we were at this stage last year.

“That has to be something we can latch on to.

“If we managed to see through those last few minutes we’d have been six unbeaten in the league.

“We have to go and start again at home to Shrewsbury, which won’t be easy.

“It’s disappointing but there’s a long way to go and a lot of winnable games against teams who will be in the promotion picture.

“If we don’t get the job done we’ll have no one to blame but ourselves and today we weren’t at the level we know we can be.”

Town’s League One fixture at Ipswich Town has been rearranged for Tuesday March 3 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The match was originally scheduled for January 4 but had to be switched due to Fleetwood's FA Cup involvement that weekend.