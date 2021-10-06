Fleetwood boss David Dunn says league table does not reflect Town form

Last weekend’s 2-1 home defeat by Charlton Athletic halted a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

The Cod Army lost their opening three games in League One but have since become a difficult team to beat.

Assistant head coach David Dunn believes Fleetwood should have at least four extra points

However, having drawn four of the five league games before Saturday’s setback, Fleetwood now find themselves 20th in the table.

Dunn is looking to see an upturn when league action resumes against Crewe Alexandra a week on Saturday but doesn’t feel the standings give a true reflection.

Speaking ahead of last night’s Papa John’s Trophy tie at his former club Barrow, Dunn said: “Things are very good. We’ve been on a really good run of form. Unfortunately it came to an end on Saturday but, overall, we’re pretty pleased.

“We’ve probably not picked up as many points as we should have but we were unbeaten in six or seven, so it’s been pretty good form.

“We’re pretty pleased and hopefully we can get back into that form a week Saturday.

“We certainly should be four points better off in my opinion.

“We certainly should have beaten Portsmouth in the first home game of the season and I think we deserved a point at Lincoln, especially when we go 1-0 up there.

“An extra four points would probably leave us not far from where we should be.”

Town have had to dig deep to earn their results in recent weeks with limited numbers.

They have been struggling with injuries to key players, whether short term or long term.

The 10-day break between fixtures, following the postponement of this weekend’s scheduled visit to Accrington Stanley, does allow Simon Grayson’s men to rest.

Dunn added: “We’d had the Wigan game called off (during the last international period) so we have a game in hand there.

“You can take into account those extra points we feel we could have had and then we wouldn’t be far off.

“We have a few injuries, so the international break means we could get some bodies back.

“When you’ve been beaten on a Saturday in the league, you want that next league game as quickly as possible to put it to bed.

“Unfortunately we don’t have a game for two weeks in the league but there’s an opportunity on Tuesday night to put that right.”