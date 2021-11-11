'Fleetwood Beckham' Danny Andrew on player of month shortlist

That nickname was bestowed on the Town defender by organisers of the monthly awards after he continued his habit of scoring with outstanding free-kicks in October.

The 30-year-old found the net three times in five League One games last month and continued his scoring streak in last week's defeat by Wigan Athletic, taking his tally for the season to six.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetwood's deadly free-kick specialist Danny Andrew

Andrew's player of the month nomination reads: "The Fleetwood Beckham! The left-back served up a free-kick masterclass in October, scoring with sumptuous efforts against Charlton and Crewe in his three goals. Also contributed a neat finish with his right foot against Wycombe."

Also on the shortlist of four are Wigan winger James McClean, Accrington Stanley midfielder Harry Pell and Rotherham United striker Michael Smith.

Pell, who also included a thunderous free-kick among his four goals last month, scored another long-range cracker at Fleetwood in the Papa John's Trophy on Tuesday.

Irishman McClean also scored four last month – two of them in a derby win over Bolton Wanderers – while Smith topped that with five, including a cheeky backheel against Sunderland.

The winner is to be announced on Friday morning.