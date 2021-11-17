FC Rangers U7s v Thornton Cleveleys Pumas: Blackpool and District Youth Football League match of the week

The FC Rangers and Thornton Cleveleys Pumas U7s are new teams enjoying their first season in the league’s youngest age group.

FC Rangers manager Nick Siddall told The Gazette: “It’s all about development, game by game.

Match action as Rangers and Pumas meet at the weekend

“In every game we find something to take away and work on. It was a really good game on Saturday morning and both teams played well.”

His Pumas counterpart Thomas Hobbs agreed, adding: “The players are still getting used to 40-minute matches but it’s brilliant to see their confidence growing.

“It was an excellent game and the second half was end to end.”

Both teams were newly-formed over the summer.

The FC Rangers team with assistant coach Andy Hall and manager Nick Siddall

Nick’s side is the only Under-7s team at FC Rangers, while the Pumas are one of three at Thornton, along with the Lions and Tigers.

Nick and Thomas are new to managing, both getting involved after bringing their children to the club.

Nick explained: “My daughter Alara was the only girl in the squad at first but we both really enjoy it.”

Both teams have a healthy number of players, though FC Rangers are on the lookout for a goalkeeper.

The Thornton Cleveleys Pumas team with assistant coach Josh Fielder and manager Thomas Hobbs

Nick said: “We try to give people a go in different areas of the field, but if someone shows potential to be very good in a particular position, we would keep them there.

“It’s difficult to have set positions playing five-a-side but it is helpful for when they move up to seven and 11-a-side.”

Thomas added: “Some children naturally want to play in certain positions but others we will move around to see what suits them best.”

Leo Prime took the Rangers’ man of the match award for his outstanding play and goalscoring, while Henry Berry took the Pumas’ star player trophy for covering every inch of the pitch, tackling well and always looking for teammates.

Elsewhere, there were tight results in all the U18 matches.

BJFF Predators beat Poulton Town 5-4, moving ahead of them in the table thanks to two apiece from Ruben Perry and Lewis Stewart and one from Josh Lambert.

Town’s goals were scored by Regan Malone, Jack Ong and Tom Nassari (2).

The top-of-the-table clash between FY Academy and Poulton FC didn’t disappoint, ending 5-3 to FY who stay top though Poulton have several games in hand.

FY’s goals came from Oliver Walker, Ed Sanderson, Will Irving, Theo Cunliffe and Dan Valentine, while Nico Cobb (2) and Jack Beckett netted for Poulton.

South Shore Youth hosted West Coast Sports Chiefs in another very evenly-contested match which West Coast managed to nick in the last minute of the match for a 2-1 victory.