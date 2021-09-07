England debut for Fleetwood Town defender James Hill

Fleetwood Town defender James Hill made his England debut in the Under-20s side which defeated Romania 6-1 on Monday.

By Andy Moore
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 6:09 pm

The 19-year-old came off the bench after 63 minutes at St George's Park, with the score at 3-1.

The squad play two further games next month, at home to Italy and away to the Czech Republic.

James Hill is the third Fleetwood Academy product to play for England

Hill becomes the third graduate of the Fleetwood Academy to earn England recognition, following goalkeeper Billy Crellin and Josh Feeney, who joined Aston Villa in July.

Bristol-born Hill has made 43 senior appearances for Fleetwood, including five this season.

