Ellis Harrison wants wins for Fleetwood more than goals

The Town striker has scored in three of his last four appearances but only one of those games ended in victory.

The Welshman has hit the net five times in 15 League One appearances since his January switch from Portsmouth but says personal achievements mean nothing if they don’t bring positive results.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellis Harrison scored his fifth Fleetwood goal against Accrington Picture: SAM FIELDING / PRiME MEDIA IMAGES

Ahead of today’s home clash with Oxford United, Harrison said: “I’d take five wins rather than five goals.

“When you score but the team loses, it takes a lot of the happiness away from it. It would be no good me scoring 30 goals if we’re in the bottom four. It’s all about Fleetwood.”

The 28-year-old maintains there is no shortage of confidence or belief in the Highbury camp ahead of the five games in 16 days which will determine their fate.

He added: “We’re still positive because if you switch your mindset at this stage then negative things will happen. We have to stay positive and do everything we can to get over the line.

“We want to create our own luck but, when you are at the bottom, things don’t fall for you and when you are at the top they do.”

That positivity comes from the top, says Harrison, who has nothing but praise for Stephen Crainey as he approaches five months as head coach.

“He has been great with me and with all the lads,” Harrison said. “He has been classy with the lads who are not in the team and so positive.

“That’s what we need right now. He’s always positive and he has the experience.”

Harrison shares Crainey’s belief that the battle to beat the drop need not go to the wire for a Fleetwood side who have a game in hand on all the clubs below and face two of them – Gillingham and AFC Wimbledon – immediately after the Oxford clash.