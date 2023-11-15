EFL Trophy draw: Blackpool's potential opponents and Round of 32 draw details

All you need to know about Blackpool and their involvement in the 2023/24 EFL Trophy.

Blackpool progressed to the knockout rounds of the EFL Trophy (Bristol Street Motors Trophy) with a perfect record after beating Morecambe at Bloomfield Road.

Neil Critchley made several changes to the side that lost to Bolton Wanderers, however a fringe team was able to defeat the promotion-chasing League Two outfit. Jake Beesley scored a brace, netting in either half to give his side a two-goal lead, and despite Farrend Rawson's stoppage time goal for the Shrimpers, there was no comeback from Derek Adam's men. Morecambe needed a draw to progress, but instead Liverpool's under-21's went through on the virtue of goal difference despite losing to Barrow.

It brings the question as to who Blackpool could face next. Here's what we know about the EFL Trophy Round of 32 draw.

Where will Blackpool's tie be played?

As a reward for finishing top of their group, they will be at home at Bloomfield Road.

Who are their possible opponents?

The draw remains regionalised up until the final, and so games will be played against northern opposition. Some teams still have one more fixture to play, and those matches will be played on Tuesday, November 21. Some groups have yet to be decided such as Burton and Mansfield, who are tied on three points and are in second and third respectively, and will be vying for a place in the next round. Nottingham Forest's under-21's have not yet booked their place in to the next ground and face league leaders Accrington Stanley, who could be overtaken with a defeat.

Port Vale,

Accrington Stanley, Nottingham Forest or Carlisle United.

Fleetwood Town

Stockport County

Bradford CIty

Lincoln City

Doncaster Rovers, Burton Albion or Mansfield Town

When will the EFL Trophy Round of 32 draw fixtures be played?