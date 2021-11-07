Durham Cestria 1 Fylde Women 2: First-minute goal sets Coasters on way to cup win

Fylde Women's team huddle in Durham ahead of the cup clash

Fylde had doubled their lead by half-time in the North-East but their hosts, who play a level below Fylde in National League Northern Division One, made a game of it in the second half.

Fylde took the lead straight from kick-off as Beth Donoghue finished Fylde’s first attack of the match.

They had to withstand some early scares, though, as Alex Taylor made a goal-line clearance in the third minute from Erin Nelson’s shot, then Ellie Etheridge pulled off a good save to deny Ellen Turnbull.

The Coasters went close to doubling their lead on 17 minutes, when a skilful run and cross by Amy Hughes resulted in Jodie Mortimer shooting wide.

Hughes showed how it is done with Fylde’s second goal four minutes later, Donoghue the provider this time.

Donoghue went close to her second three minutes before half-time but headed inches wide.

Fylde went straight back on to the attack after the restart as Faye McCoy’s low shot flew just wide.

Durham would not lie down, however, and forced Etheridge into two more saves in quick succession.

The hosts did pull one back on the hour, when Etheridge tipped a free-kick against the bar but Olivia Jordan was first to the rebound.

The Durham keeper saved headers from McCoy and Jenna Carroll, meaning Fylde couldn’t beathe easily throughout the six minutes of added time before their place in the next round was assured.

Joint-manager Danielle Young came on for the closing moments as Fylde successfully saw out the game.

Fylde continue on their cup travels next Sunday, when they visit Wakefield Trinity in the first round of the Women’s FA Cup.