Details for Fleetwood Town's Carabao Cup clash with Stoke City confirmed

Details of Fleetwood's Carabao Cup tie with Stoke City have been confirmed.

The game will take place on August 10, a Tuesday night, at the Bet365 Stadium - kick off at 7:45pm.

The Carabao Cup was a successful avenue for the Cod Army last season as they made history, going the furthest the ever had in the competition.

Town made it to the third round last season, defeating Wigan Athletic and Port Vale before setting up a glamour tie with Carlo Ancelotti's Everton at Highbury.

This time around they will come up against Championship opposition and a former player, Australia international Harry Souttar has been a key man in the back line of the Potters since returning from 18 months spent on loan at the Fylde coast.