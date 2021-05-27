Defender Emeka Obi says his style suits AFC Fylde as he targets promotion next season

The defender, who joined the Coasters on a non-contract basis from Wigan Athletic in February, believes his attributes will suit the club and help them to climb out of National League North in 2021/22.

Obi said: “They have welcomed me into the squad and the lads have been really good. I like the kind of football they play. It’s what I’m attracted to and it suits me, so it was a no-brainer for me, to be fair.

Emeka Obi says it was a 'no-brainer' to join AFC Fylde

“My game is playing out from the back. It’s one of my best traits.

“I’m really physical, good at heading, and I’m quick as well and good one-v-one, so hopefully I’ll be reliable at the back next season.”

Obi, who will turn 20 next month, is yet to make his Fylde debut. He was an unused substitute in the 3-1 victory at York City on the day he signed and the Coasters have not played since.

The Nigerian made nine appearances for Wigan this season, four of them in League One.

He added: “I’m delighted and I can’t wait to get started and playing games.

“I’ve been under Nick Chadwick (Fylde assistant boss and former Wigan academy coach) before and I’m familiar with the gaffer (Jim Bentley). He is someone I feel I can work under.

“He has shown a lot of trust in me and I want to pay him back by showing what I can do in the team.

“I know it’s going to be tough. I’ll have to test myself but I feel like I’m ready.

“The main goal has to be to win the league after we were unfortunate last season with the league being cancelled.”

AFC Fylde are to stage fans’ forums on successive Thursdays next month.

Manager Jim Bentley, owner David Haythornthwaite and a player will be open to question in Churchill’s Lounge at Mill Farm on June 10 and 17 (7pm).

Tables must be booked in advance in accordance with social distancing guidelines (call 01772 598855).

Key dates have been confirmed for Fylde’s 2021/22 National League North season, which starts on August 14 and ends on May 7, with play-offs pencilled in from May 11-22.