Danny Andrew confident Fleetwod can "beat anyone" ahead of Plymouth test

READ MORE: Boss Crainey ready for Plymouth challengeThe Green Army have been among the play-off places for most of the season but are now three points shy of the top six after back-to-back defeats.

It is another stern test for Fleetwood, but defender Andrew believes they have nothing to fear after beating high-flying Rotherham United 10 days ago.

The left-back said: “That shows we can beat anyone in the league. Before Charlton (where Town lost 2-0 on Saturday) we’d beaten the top of the league and the bottom of the league, so we’ve got to go into every game full of confidence.

“There is full belief in ourselves. We’ve had good results since the gaffer came in and it’s hopefully just a small blip.”

Despite an improvement in form since head coach Stephen Crainey’s appointment, Town are only a point clear of the relegation zone.

Before Saturday’s setback, they were on a high following successive victories and it is important that spirits do not drop.

Andrew said: “We’d had two wins and two clean sheets. The lads were full of confidence but we can’t be too disappointed because we have another game on Tuesday and we’ll be looking to take three points.

“We just have to stick together, keep working hard and climb the table.”

Fleetwood’s league fixtures at Wigan Athletic and Sunderland, both postponed over the festive period, have been rearranged for the first two Tuesdays in March.

Town will visit Wigan on the 1st and Sunderland on the 8th (both 7.45), and host Ipswich Town on the Saturday in between.