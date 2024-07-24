CURZON ASHTON 0 AFC FYLDE 2: Davis and O'Kane on target for Coasters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Goals from Harry Davis and Taelor O’Kane secured AFC Fylde victory at Curzon Ashton on Tuesday night in their fifth pre-season test of the season.

Davis’ early strike put Fylde in command before O’Kane added a second in the second half at the Tameside Stadium.

Chris Beech’s men were ahead within the opening two minutes as Lincoln McFayden’s corner was headed out by former Coasters man Jordan Richards but kept alive by a trialist, who crossed for an unmarked Davis in the box to fire past Bobby Jones into the roof of the net.

Goalkeeper Theo Richardson was forced into action minutes later, dropping down to his right to save well Isaac Buckley-Ricketts’ low strike from the edge of the box.

Harry Davis lobs in an early goal for Fylde (photo: Steve Mclellan/AFC Fylde)

Charlie Jolley would then drive forward but saw his effort charged down by Devon Matthews following a positive build-up play from Danny Ormerod.

Five minutes into the half, chances fell to Fylde when Jon Ustabasi’s low cross was struck past the post by a trialist, prior to Ormerod’s shot being blocked.

On the hour, Richardson again pulled off a fine save from Buckley-Ricketts’ well-struck shot after he surged down the right.

Fylde’s second then came on 72 minutes through O’Kane, sticking out a boot to convert a trialist’s cross after Ustabasi’s initial ball into the box was almost converted by the young midfielder.

Late on, substitute Nick Haughton powered a right-footed free-kick from 25-yards just over Jones’ right upright.

AFC Fylde: Richardson (Trialist 61), Davis (Whelan 61), Obi, McFayden (Evans 61), Mitchell (Riley 45), Hailwood (Hosannah 61), Trialist (McCullion 74), O’Kane (Holder 74), Morris (Trialist 70), Jolley (Ustabasi 45), Ormerod (Haughton 61)