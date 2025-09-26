​Coasters prepare for Darlington test in FA Cup

By The Newsroom
Published 26th Sep 2025, 14:56 BST
AFC Fylde head coach Craig Mahon Photo: Steve McLellanplaceholder image
AFC Fylde head coach Craig Mahon Photo: Steve McLellan
​Boss Craig Mahon believes his AFC Fylde side set a new standard last weekend despite the unsatisfactory ending to their National League North encounter at home to Leamington.

​The Coasters were four goals to the good when the game at Mill Farm was suspended on the hour mark due to a waterlogged pitch.

Most Popular

They have yet to discover whether the National League Board will order them to replay the match or indeed award them the points.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Whatever happens, Mahon insists his men can draw a huge amount of confidence from the way they performed.

"We watched back the first 50 minutes and it was the standard really,” said Mahon. “So the lads have now set a new level, a new standard and that’s where we want to try to get to in every game.

"I understand the lads can’t get to that level every game, it’s tough but they’ve set a standard now that we know they can do, the ability that they have.”

This weekend, Fylde are back on home turf but this time in the FA Cup third round of qualifying where they will host Darlington.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the last round, they brushed aside Lancashire neighbours Bamber Bridge 4-1 but Mahon is expecting a tougher challenge this weekend

He added: “Darlington are a tough team, well drilled, well set up. They are good from set-pieces but also try to play a bit. So we've got to try to make sure we are on top of what we do."

Related topics:CoastersDarlingtonAFC FyldeNational League NorthLeamington
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice