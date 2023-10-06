Coasters must make their good performances count

AFC Fylde boss ​Adam Murray admitted he was proud of his men despite them sinking to a heart-breaking last-ditch 2-1 defeat at Barnet in midweek.

​The National League’s bottom side looked on course for a famous win as they led the Bees – who are second in the table – 1-0 with only 10 minutes remaining thanks to Danny Whitehead’s first-minute strike.

However, the hosts finally made their numerical advantage count after Siyabonga Ligendza had been sent off for the visitors in the 71st minute.

Callum Stead equalised in the 80th minute and then Nicke Kebamba hit a 96th minute winner.

Match action from Fylde's game at Barnet (photo: Steve McLellan)

"I am so proud of the majority the boys,” said Murray. “We came with a game plan and they carried that out to a tee.

"I thought out of possession, we were solid and we were in control.

"We had chances on the counter attack and we need to do better with the chances that we do get.

"If we keep 11 men on the pitch then we win the game but in terms of the heart and desire, I can’t ask for any more from the players.”

This weekend, the Coasters head to Oxford City who are just a couple of points above them in the table.

"It doesn’t make it any better, but the players know the performances have been good enough,” said Murray.

"But we can’t keep saying we are playing well enough without picking up points.”

In the North west Counties League Premier Division, Squires Gate are at home to Colne.