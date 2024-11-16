Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kevin Phillips says AFC Fylde’s players have now set their standard as they seek a third win from four National League games today.

The Coasters are at Braintree Town, looking to follow up last Saturday’s 3-0 victory against Gateshead at Mill Farm.

It sees them 18th in the table, two points and as many places above their opponents who defeated Eastleigh last time out.

Asked how important today’s game is, Phillips told Fylde’s media team: “It’s hugely important. For me, it’s more important than the Gateshead game.

AFC Fylde visit Braintree Town this afternoon Picture: Steve McLellan

“It’s always a challenge for players and staff after you’ve come off the back of an unexpected result – I don’t think many people would have expected us to win that game the way we did.

“It’s really important that we don’t rest on that, we try to improve even more and that’s following it up with another solid, hard-working performance against a team that will be desperate to beat us because of where they are in the league – and they’re coming off the back of an excellent win as well.

“They (Fylde’s players) have set the bar really high now. They’ve got to maintain it and if we do turn up and play the way we did against Gateshead, then we’ve got every opportunity of getting a result.

“It will be a tough game. They (Braintree) will be coming into the game full of confidence, they’ve had a really good result down at Eastleigh.

“I watched the game. They’re a physical team, they’re quite direct, so we need to be ready for that but what we can’t do is change our game plan.”