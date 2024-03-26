CN Sports Whites vs YMCA Tigers match report

The boys dug deep in the first half playing into the wind impressing with their counter attacks and brilliant defending. In the second half the Whites played some excellent football as the team continues to gel.

Player of the match goes to league debutant Lochlan, who looked sharp from the off and put himself in some great positions. Another excellent addition for the Whites and the first ever Parents Player of the match went to Rio, he worked hard in midfield and defence and took his goal really well. His face when he scored was a picture!