CN Sports Whites vs YMCA Tigers match report
The boys dug deep in the first half playing into the wind impressing with their counter attacks and brilliant defending. In the second half the Whites played some excellent football as the team continues to gel.
The game was played in great spirits with attacks at both ends, big thankyou to the YMCA coach for reffing the game.
Player of the match goes to league debutant Lochlan, who looked sharp from the off and put himself in some great positions. Another excellent addition for the Whites and the first ever Parents Player of the match went to Rio, he worked hard in midfield and defence and took his goal really well. His face when he scored was a picture!
Keep moving forward Whites.