CN Sports u14 Girls 3 - 2 Clifton Juniors Under 14's

Goalkeeper Amber as asured as ever between the sticks

CN lined up last Sunday with a couple of key players missing due to injury and illness. Millie G and Annie, our usual CB pairing both out, meaning a fresh back line for the game against Clifton Rangers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CN got out of the traps quickly and asserted pressure on Clifton and Kelsey had two big chances to score against her old side.The positive start to the game was pleasing and CN could have been 4-0 up in the first 10 minutes.

CN finally made the breakthrough with a wicked corner from Immy which was poked home by Thea at the back post.Despite the constant forays forward from CN, the girls were not clinical in front of goal and but for a brace and quality save from AJ, Clifton could have been level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CN then made it 2-0 with a composed finish from Hillsy who slotted home into the bottom left hand corner.

Right Winger Kelsey charging down the pitch against her former team

Two soon turned to three as Sophie raced though to finish and give CN a deserved 3-0 lead at half time.The girls were reminded to remain positive and on the front foot but advised the next goal would be crucial.CN again had numerous chances to really put the game to bed but Clifton got one back with 15 minutes to play and the pressure started to tell and AJ was called into action a couple of times with Clifton growing in confidence.

Clifton made it 3-2 with 5 minutes left to play but some brave and defiant goalkeeping from AJ with a minute to go, CN managed to see out the game and take the victory which should have been more comfortable.

Coaches' Player of the Match was Erin, who dropped into CB and put in a commanding performance, and Parents' Player of the Match was Sophie.3 wins out of 3 now for CN with a tough away trip to Tarleton next weekend.

A really positive start to the phase with tougher tests ahead Thank you to our sponsorsMcDonald's Lytham St Annes. The Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre andRarity School of Dance