CN Sports FC enjoy evening of fun at The Flower Bowl

Fun for all the age groups as they take part in Bowling, Curling and crazy Golf
By Lee GoodContributor
Published 5th Mar 2024, 09:27 GMT
As part of a ongoing partnership between the flower Bowl Entertainment centre and local Grass roots football club CN Sports, The club were invited to to take part in a exclsive evening of fun and Games at the Garstang Rd based centre

Split across 2 Sundays 18th & 25th February the whole club had the oppourtunity to attend.

18th Feb saw the younger teams from the club attend including:

u11 Wildcats Trying thier hand at Curlingu11 Wildcats Trying thier hand at Curling
u11 Wildcats Trying thier hand at Curling

u7 Blues

u8 Wildcats

u9 Blues

u9 Wildcats

U11 Seasiders showing off thier Flower Bowl Sponsored KitsU11 Seasiders showing off thier Flower Bowl Sponsored Kits
U11 Seasiders showing off thier Flower Bowl Sponsored Kits

u10 Cobras

These teams took part in crazy pool, bowling and crazy Golf with fish and chips thrown in.

25th Feb was the turn of the older groups

U11 Wildcats

u13's Sharks Girls waiting for Fish 7 chipsu13's Sharks Girls waiting for Fish 7 chips
u13's Sharks Girls waiting for Fish 7 chips

U12 Blues

U11 whites

U11 Seasiders

U13 Sharks

The older teams had the chance to try their hands at curling which proved a massive hit

Club Vice Chairman Lee Good said " This was a fantastic initiative set up by the team at the flower bowl a great chance for our teams, coaches and parents to interact with each other and most importantly have fun. Thank you so much to Guy Topping and all of the events team at the Flower bowl for a fantastic time

The flower Bowl have been a big Supporter of CN sports FC since last year providing sponsorship for 2 x team kits and rain jackets.

Lee said 'As a not for profit Grass roots club its is such a boost to recive sponsorship like this to provide equipment for our teams. We are so blessed that we have a good number of big hearted local businesses that support us each year

If you would like to help or get involved with CN Sports FC please email [email protected]

