CN Sports FC enjoy evening of fun at The Flower Bowl
As part of a ongoing partnership between the flower Bowl Entertainment centre and local Grass roots football club CN Sports, The club were invited to to take part in a exclsive evening of fun and Games at the Garstang Rd based centre
Split across 2 Sundays 18th & 25th February the whole club had the oppourtunity to attend.
18th Feb saw the younger teams from the club attend including:
u7 Blues
u8 Wildcats
u9 Blues
u9 Wildcats
u10 Cobras
These teams took part in crazy pool, bowling and crazy Golf with fish and chips thrown in.
25th Feb was the turn of the older groups
U11 Wildcats
U12 Blues
U11 whites
U11 Seasiders
U13 Sharks
The older teams had the chance to try their hands at curling which proved a massive hit
Club Vice Chairman Lee Good said " This was a fantastic initiative set up by the team at the flower bowl a great chance for our teams, coaches and parents to interact with each other and most importantly have fun. Thank you so much to Guy Topping and all of the events team at the Flower bowl for a fantastic time
The flower Bowl have been a big Supporter of CN sports FC since last year providing sponsorship for 2 x team kits and rain jackets.
Lee said 'As a not for profit Grass roots club its is such a boost to recive sponsorship like this to provide equipment for our teams. We are so blessed that we have a good number of big hearted local businesses that support us each year
If you would like to help or get involved with CN Sports FC please email [email protected]