CN Sports FC enjoy evening of fun at The Flower Bowl

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As part of a ongoing partnership between the flower Bowl Entertainment centre and local Grass roots football club CN Sports, The club were invited to to take part in a exclsive evening of fun and Games at the Garstang Rd based centre

Split across 2 Sundays 18th & 25th February the whole club had the oppourtunity to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

18th Feb saw the younger teams from the club attend including:

u11 Wildcats Trying thier hand at Curling

u7 Blues

u8 Wildcats

u9 Blues

u9 Wildcats

U11 Seasiders showing off thier Flower Bowl Sponsored Kits

u10 Cobras

These teams took part in crazy pool, bowling and crazy Golf with fish and chips thrown in.

25th Feb was the turn of the older groups

U11 Wildcats

u13's Sharks Girls waiting for Fish 7 chips

U12 Blues

U11 whites

U11 Seasiders

U13 Sharks

The older teams had the chance to try their hands at curling which proved a massive hit

Club Vice Chairman Lee Good said " This was a fantastic initiative set up by the team at the flower bowl a great chance for our teams, coaches and parents to interact with each other and most importantly have fun. Thank you so much to Guy Topping and all of the events team at the Flower bowl for a fantastic time

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The flower Bowl have been a big Supporter of CN sports FC since last year providing sponsorship for 2 x team kits and rain jackets.

Lee said 'As a not for profit Grass roots club its is such a boost to recive sponsorship like this to provide equipment for our teams. We are so blessed that we have a good number of big hearted local businesses that support us each year