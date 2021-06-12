Christian Eriksen stable in hospital after collapsing on pitch representing Denmark against Finland at Euro 2020

Christian Eriksen

Inter Milan player Eriksen dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium shortly before half-time, leaving players from both teams in clear distress.

English referee Anthony Taylor called medics on to the pitch and Eriksen underwent prolonged treatment.

Team-mates formed a shield around the former Tottenham man, while fans inside the stadium were clearly stunned by the incident, with some pictured in tears.

A tweet from UEFA said the match had been suspended due to a medical emergency.

The Danish FA later confirmed that the former Spurs ace was awake and stable in hospital.

UEFA confirmed the Group B fixture would then resume after players from both sides requested the clash be finished.

A statement read: “Following the request made by players of both teams, UEFA has agreed to restart the match between Denmark and Finland tonight at 20:30 CET.

“The last four minutes of the first half will be played, there will then be a five-minute half-time break followed by the second half.”

The Danish FA statement said: “Christian Eriksen is awake and his condition remains stable. He remains hospitalized at Rigshospitalet for further examinations,” a Danish Football Association statement read.