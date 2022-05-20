Chris Neal and Luke Conlan sign new AFC Fylde contracts

Both have signed one-year deals with the National League North club.
Neal has touched the heart of everyone associated with the club following the death of his baby son Zach last month.
The 36-year-old has made 46 appearances for Fylde following 240 in the EFL, most recently with Salford City and Fleetwood Town.
Left-back Conlan, 27, followed former Fylde manager Jim Bentley to Mill Farm from Morecambe, where he made close to 150 appearances.
Both players are determined to help Fylde seal a return to non-league's top flight next season, having fallen short in the promotion play-offs last weekend.
Fellow defender Jack Byrne, a product of the club's academy, has also agreed a new one-year deal. The centre-back has been a professional at Fylde since 2020.