Chorley's clash with AFC Fylde postponed because of Covid cases in the Coasters squad

The sides were due to meet on Sunday afternoon at Victory Park in the National League North.

A statement released by AFC Fylde on New Year's Day said: "Our National League North fixture against Chorley FC has been postponed due to several Covid-19 cases in the AFC Fylde squad.

"The club has informed the National League that due to cases in the Coasters squad, we will be unable to fulfil our fixture against Chorley at Victory Park, which was due to take place on the 2nd of January 2022 (kick-off 3:00pm).

Chorley's Victory Park ground Pic: Getty Images

"A new date for the rearranged fixture will be communicated in due course. Information regarding tickets & coach travel purchased will also be confirmed in the near future."